Feds Slam Avenatti's Bid To Ditch Nike Extortion Verdict

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors tore into disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti for attempting to escape a conviction of trying to extort Nike for $25 million, calling his bid for a new trial or acquittal “meritless” on Monday and saying the evidence at trial was “more than sufficient.” In a March filing, Avenatti had argued jurors wouldn’t have convicted him in February if they’d been allowed to see texts and emails supposedly showing he was merely following a client’s implicit demands. He’s after a new trial or acquittal on all counts. But in Monday’s opposition, prosecutors said that those texts and emails were “irrelevant, confusing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS