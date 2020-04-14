Apex Parks OK'd For $11.5M Ch. 11 Loan Despite Debt Payoff

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Multistate amusement park chain Apex Parks Group secured interim approval Tuesday for an $11.5 million, case-funding Chapter 11 loan in Delaware despite concerns that 60% of the cash will quickly be earmarked for payment of a prepetition debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said during an initial hearing conducted by teleconference that the company's case is precarious enough to warrant an exception to ordinary court resistance to a "roll-up" of prepetition debt into an only slightly larger debtor-in-possession loan before a final DIP hearing. Judge Sontchi pointed out in part that the rolled up $6.8 million had provided a financial...

