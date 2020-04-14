Calif., 5 Other States Join Antitrust Suit Against Shkreli

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Six more state attorneys general on Tuesday joined a suit launched by New York state and the Federal Trade Commission accusing incarcerated "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli and his company Vyera Pharmaceuticals of monopolizing the market for a drug used to treat potentially fatal parasitic infections. The attorneys general of California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia added their heft to the suit against Shkreli, Vyera — formerly known as Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC — Vyera parent Phoenixus AG and Kevin Mulleady, a close Shkreli associate and Phoenixus board chairman who was previously CEO of Vyera, claiming they schemed to block lower-cost...

