Disabled Cubs Fan Can't Revive Luxury Box Claim In ADA Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge won't reconsider a ruling that a disabled Chicago Cubs fan cannot bring certain claims over a lack of wheelchair-accessible seating at Wrigley Field's luxury box, as he's not a member of the club that sits there. David Felimon Cerda had urged U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso to reconsider his September decision to trim some of the claims in his lawsuit over the number of wheelchair-accessible seats planned for in-progress Wrigley Field renovations. But Cerda spent the majority of his briefs discussing how the baseball club violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and "very little time discussing why...

