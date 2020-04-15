Judge's DOJ T-Mobile Deal Approval Hinged On Protections

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A D.C. court approval earlier this month for the U.S. Department of Justice's deal clearing T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint turned largely on protections put in place to help stand-up satellite television provider Dish Network as a new mobile competitor, according to the just-released opinion. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly filed an opinion Tuesday supporting his April 1 order approving the settlement, which was reviewed under the Tunney Act for its public interest implications. T-Mobile and Sprint have since closed their $56 billion deal after surviving a separate merger challenge from state-level enforcers in New York federal court, but still await...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS