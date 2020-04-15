Southwest Wants Fatal Engine Failure Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines said Tuesday that a negligence suit over an April 2018 engine failure that resulted in a passenger’s death belongs in Texas federal court, saying the plaintiff has distorted the forum defendant rule in a bid to send the suit to state court. The airline filed its opposition to a motion to remand from plaintiff Amy Serafini, who was a passenger on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas and claimed the April 2018 incident caused her emotional turmoil and post-traumatic stress disorder. Serafini first filed her negligence suit seeking more than $1 million in damages in a...

