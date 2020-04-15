Berkshire Hathaway Unit Wins €643M In Fight With Pipe Maker

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Berkshire Hathaway unit that fabricates industrial goods has won €643 million ($702 million) after arbitrators determined that it was duped into purchasing a German piping manufacturer that attempted to hide that it was on the verge of bankruptcy. Precision Castparts Corp. and its German subsidiary, PCC Germany Holdings GmbH, won the award in the dispute with Schulz Holding GmbH & Co. KG and related entities on April 9, according to a petition the companies filed to enforce the award in New York federal court on Tuesday. The International Centre for Dispute Resolution tribunal determined in the arbitration that the Schulz...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS