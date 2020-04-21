Davis Wright Nabs Calif. Privacy Pro From Norton Rose

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has nabbed a privacy and data security partner from Norton Rose Fulbright to join the firm's Los Angeles office in its technology and privacy and security group, the firm announced. Spencer Persson joined Davis Wright earlier this month, bringing with him experience handling data privacy matters related to stolen credit card information, misappropriation of medical information, and W-2 and real estate phishing scams. He also has a background representing insurance companies and handling false advertising cases, developed during his 15-year tenure at Norton Rose. "Really what drew me is the ability to take my practice as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS