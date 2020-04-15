NY Judge Vacates EPA Adviser Policy In Win For Enviros

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s directive that prevents scientists who receive agency grants from serving on its advisory committees that weigh in on policy, saying the EPA was unable to support its reasoning for the move. U.S. District Court Judge Denise Cote on Wednesday agreed with the Natural Resources Defense Council that the policy should be vacated instead of simply being sent back to the agency, as the EPA had asked. Judge Cote’s move follows her February order granting summary judgment to the NRDC that argued the directive was arbitrary and capricious. The...

