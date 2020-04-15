5th Circ. Says Maritime Co. Can’t Escape $1M Injury Verdict

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A marine construction services company can’t upend a $1 million verdict in a suit accusing it of causing a seaman’s serious injuries after the Fifth Circuit held Wednesday that evidence supported a finding that the vessel was unseaworthy. In a published, per curiam opinion, a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel affirmed the bench verdict handed down by a Louisiana federal judge in a suit accusing American Marine Corp. of causing Henry Luwisch’s spinal injuries after he tripped over ropes obstructing a walkway on the company-owned M/V American Challenger vessel. Luwisch, who served as chief engineer on the boat, fell from the upper...

