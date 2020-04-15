Hedge Fund Boss' $20M Fraud Trial Set For June

Law360, New York (April 15, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Aberon Capital Management boss Niket Jain is set to go to trial June 1 on charges that he and Joseph Krigsfeld, his ex-partner who is now cooperating with the feds, lied to Krigsfeld's mother about her $20 million family investment in the fund, a Manhattan federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel declined to dismiss a 2019 indictment charging Jain with conspiracy, fraud and obstruction of justice and said a previously set trial date will stand barring some change in the situation with the coronavirus outbreak that makes such a proceeding impossible. "I had assumed that we're going...

