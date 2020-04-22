What 2 Jurisdiction Rulings Mean For Class Action Defendants

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Defendants generally may be sued in a forum outside their home state when a suit stems from the defendant’s contacts with the forum, i.e., where the claims come within the forum’s specific personal jurisdiction over the defendant — as opposed to the general jurisdiction over a defendant where it is incorporated or has its principal place of business. When a class action defendant is sued outside its home state, whether unnamed class members’ claims that arise outside the forum state fall outside the forum’s jurisdiction has been an open question. Oftentimes, class action defendants litigating outside their home state will look...

