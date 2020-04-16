Inter-Continental Agrees To $1.55M Data Breach Settlement

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Inter-Continental Hotels Corp. has agreed to pay $1.55 million to settle a proposed class action in Georgia federal court brought by consumers who claimed the company failed to protect credit and debit card data from hackers. In the a bid for preliminary settlement approval Wednesday, the hotel giant agreed to pay class members up to $250 for their out-of-pocket expenses such as card replacement fees and overdrafts due to the breach, with each claim reduced proportionately if the aggregated claims surpass the agreed-upon $1.55 million. The company will pay no more than $3,500 to each class member who experienced losses due...

