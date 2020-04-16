Crisis-Era RMBS Investors Dispute US Bank’s 'Champerty' Win

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A set of eight investment vehicles claimed Wednesday that a New York federal judge misapplied controlling precedent when he allowed U.S. Bank NA to escape contract claims over pre-2008 residential mortgage-backed securities certificates. The investment vehicles are disputing U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick’s finding that they had sought the legal rights to sue U.S. Bank in a way that violated New York's prohibition on "champerty," an illegal agreement in which an entity backs a legal matter in which it has no stake with the hope of profiting from the case. The judge’s March order granting the bank summary judgment overlooked key evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS