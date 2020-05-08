A Musical Solution For Negotiating Wireless FRAND Rates

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Adopters of wireless standard-compliant technology are generally willing to accept truly fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory license terms for truly standard-essential patents. This article outlines six challenges adopters often face negotiating FRAND rates for SEPs. Given the recent introduction of 5G connectivity, and the ongoing litigation between standards adopters and SEP owners unable to amicably agree on FRAND terms, a fair and transparent solution is needed. This article proposes a two-part solution familiar in the music industry for FRAND rate-setting. SEP Designation Free-for-All Patent owners declare their patents standard essential with an unverified statement. Standards bodies lack a mechanism to determine whether...

