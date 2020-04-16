Allstate Escapes New Crash Injury Trial Order On Appeal

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. won't have to face a new jury trial over coverage for a man's injuries from an auto collision after a Texas appellate court agreed Thursday that the trial judge had wrongly granted the request because the jury didn't award future damages for pain, suffering and impairment. The Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont said the jury could have believed that injured plaintiff Don Depew, who suffered a torn meniscus, failed to prove he would suffer future damage. The trial court concluded the jury's decision wasn't backed by a preponderance of the evidence, citing what it called...

