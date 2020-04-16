Investors Seek OK Of $44M Settlement With ER Operator

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Investors in Adeptus Health have reached a $44 million cash settlement with the emergency room operator that could resolve claims that the company and its executives misled investors in securities offerings, according to documents filed in Texas federal court. A proposed class of investors led by two pension funds urged the court Wednesday to grant final approval of the settlement, saying the $44 million represents a "substantial and favorable recovery." Adeptus Health Inc. went bankrupt in 2017 and the investors have yet to prove their claims, so a settlement is the best route, lead plaintiffs Alameda County Employees' Retirement Association and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS