Ex-Russian Pol Won't Face Investor's 'Vague' Sanctions Bid

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected an ex parte bid by a real estate investor to hold a former Russian lawmaker in contempt for violating a court order that blocks him and his associates from transferring assets out of a Liechtenstein-based trust. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said Vitaly Smagin, who holds a $93 million arbitral award against ex-Russian politician Ashot Yegiazaryan, provided no explanation as to why his motion for contempt had to be heard on an ex parte basis, rather than as a noticed motion. Additionally, the judge said his request for relief is "too vague" to...

