Sens. Say Work On 5G Standards Hampered By Huawei Regs

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A group of influential Republican senators is pressing the Trump administration to issue regulations confirming that American companies' participation in global efforts to set fifth-generation technology standards is not restricted by tight rules on doing business with Huawei, saying the lack of clarity is only helping the Chinese company. In a letter to the heads of the Commerce, Energy, State and Defense departments sent Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and five other senators who sit on committees responsible for national security and economic competitiveness said clarity from the administration is needed to ensure that U.S. technology "continues to form the core...

