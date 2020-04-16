Epstein's Ex Not Likely To Toss Battery Suit, Judge Says

Law360, New York (April 16, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas woman who says deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, subjected her to sexual battery likely has plausible claims against Maxwell, a Manhattan federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield made the comments at a teleconference after Maxwell, whose lawyer made an appearance in the case in early March, indicated she would like to file a motion to dismiss plaintiff Annie Farmer's November damages suit. While Judge Schofield didn't bar Maxwell from filing such a motion, she said it likely would not be deemed “meritorious,” and recommended Maxwell outline her potential...

