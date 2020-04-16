Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Receives Final Regulatory Approval

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and Sprint closed their $56 billion megamerger more than two weeks ago, but the mobile giants didn't clear the final regulatory hurdle until Thursday when the California Public Utilities Commission voted to approve the union. The CPUC voted unanimously to greenlight the deal, despite the companies' decision to move forward with closing on April 1 without its consent. In voting yes, the commission issued the final regulatory approval needed to put the companies' drawn-out merger process into the rearview. The California regulator had already signaled that it was likely to sign off on the controversial merger in a March proposal...

