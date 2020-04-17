Converse Settles Bag Check Pay Suit Revived By 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Converse has reached a deal to resolve a class action accusing it of violating California law by failing to pay workers for time they spent clearing post-shift security checks, marking the likely end of a legal battle the Ninth Circuit brought back to life last year. The shoe company and its workers reached an undisclosed settlement, according to a notice filed in California federal court Thursday, in which Converse agreed to drop its pending motion to decertify the class of workers. A Ninth Circuit panel sent the case back to the district court in June, reversing a 2017 ruling that granted...

