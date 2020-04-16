Stone Jurors Plea For Protection, Citing Attacks And Threats

Law360, Washington (April 16, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The jurors who convicted Roger Stone last year are urging a D.C. federal judge to reject a right-wing blogger's bid to release jurors' questionnaires, saying the disclosure would only exacerbate the continued attacks and harassment they've been subject to from President Donald Trump and other conservative critics. The 12-member jury made the plea in court filings late Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who sentenced longtime Trump ally Stone to more than three years in prison in February for witness tampering, lying to Congress and obstructing probes into Russian election interference. Judge Jackson late Thursday rejected Stone's request for a new...

