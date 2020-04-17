Netflix Escapes Some Patent Claims As Case Moves To NY

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Personalized Media Communications LLC has reached an agreement with Netflix Inc. to drop infringement claims for certain patents and to transfer its lawsuit from the Eastern District of Texas to the Southern District of New York. In a joint two-page notice on Thursday, Personalized Media told the court that its infringement claims against Netflix for U.S. Patent Nos. 7,865,920 and 9,674,560 should be dismissed with prejudice, after the parties reached an agreement and compromise. Both patents relate to remotely controlling systems within a media distribution network, according to Personalized Media's complaint filed last March. As part of a "larger compromise," Neflix...

