Pa. COVID Insurance Bill Differs From Other States' Proposals

Law360 (April 19, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of Pennsylvania state senators have introduced a bill, S.B. 1114, titled the COVID-19 Insurance Relief Act, to provide assistance to policyholders seeking coverage under their business interruption insurance policies. In the face of insurers’ swift denial of business-interruption claims made by companies that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this proposed legislation, if enacted, would provide clarity on a number of disputed coverage issues involved in such claims. Significant aspects of S.B. 1114 include the following: Defining “property damage” in an insurance policy to mean, in the context of a commercial establishment or other area of...

