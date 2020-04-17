No New Trial For AIG In $6M Settlement Coverage Suit

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge on Friday denied AIG's bid for a new trial in a dispute with another insurance company over coverage of a $6 million settlement, finding that none of its objections to the jury's verdict or the court's decisions on evidence warrant a new trial. AIG was seeking a retrial after it lost a suit by Medical Protective Co. of Fort Wayne Indiana, or MedPro, in a verdict that forced AIG to help MedPro pay a $6 million bad faith settlement with the family of a woman who died under the care of one of MedPro's policyholders. While AIG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS