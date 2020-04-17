Emory U. Settles ERISA Class Action With 45,000 Workers

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Emory University and its workers have agreed to settle a class action accusing the school of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by letting its retirement plans charge high fees and keep bad investments. The university and a class of around 45,000 people who participated in two Emory retirement plans submitted a joint status report to a Georgia federal judge Thursday saying they've reached a deal to end the suit. The status report provided no details about the settlement, and counsel for the parties did not provide any further information Friday. The status report told U.S. District Judge Thomas W....

