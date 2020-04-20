New Yorkers Nab Cert. In Challenge To Global Entry Ban

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has certified a class of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers affected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to suspend Global Entry and other expedited security clearance programs for state residents. The order, issued Friday, allows all New Yorkers who planned on enrolling or renewing their participation in the security clearance programs to pursue class claims that the federal government’s policy was unconstitutional retribution for the state’s so-called sanctuary policies, which limit local officials’ cooperation with federal immigration authorities. “The certification of the class of New Yorkers banned from Global Entry is an assuring...

