Blue Bell Settles Shareholder Listeria Suit, Staving Off Trial

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A derivative action against Blue Bell Creameries over a deadly 2015 listeria outbreak has reached a settlement agreement 10 days short of trial, according to court filings Friday in Delaware Chancery Court. In a letter to counsel, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III canceled the trial scheduled for the week of April 27 "in light of the proposed settlement currently under negotiation." The deal will bring an end to a yearslong battle over who can pursue shareholder claims related to the listeria outbreak, which forced a Blue Bell Creameries LP shutdown. The terms of the settlement aren't yet known. Representatives for...

