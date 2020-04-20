Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Army Corps Says Ark. Housing Project Raises Flood Risk

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urged an Arkansas federal court to end a lawsuit from a developer seeking to build Arkansas Tech University student housing, arguing the project conflicts the agency's flood plan and would endanger the public by exposing residents to a higher risk of flooding.

In the Army Corps' filing Friday urging the court to side in its favor and against Russellville Legends LLC's earlier victory bid, the government also argued the developer doesn't have permission to build residences at the Russellville, Arkansas, property due to a restriction on the land, and that it properly denied the developer the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!