Army Corps Says Ark. Housing Project Raises Flood Risk

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urged an Arkansas federal court to end a lawsuit from a developer seeking to build Arkansas Tech University student housing, arguing the project conflicts the agency's flood plan and would endanger the public by exposing residents to a higher risk of flooding. In the Army Corps' filing Friday urging the court to side in its favor and against Russellville Legends LLC's earlier victory bid, the government also argued the developer doesn't have permission to build residences at the Russellville, Arkansas, property due to a restriction on the land, and that it properly denied the developer the...

