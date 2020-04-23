2nd Circ. Ruling Widens TCPA Autodialer Circuit Split

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Ever since Marks v. Crunch San Diego LLC[1] which broadly interpreted “automatic telephone dialing system” in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to encompass nearly any dialing platform, plaintiffs counsel have strategically focused on filing cases in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. There is now another inviting option. On April 7, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit joined the Ninth Circuit in its expansive reading of the term ATDS and, in doing so, incentivized more TCPA filings in the New York, Connecticut and Vermont district courts. The Second Circuit’s ruling in Duran v. La Boom...

