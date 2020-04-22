Liability Insurance Outlook For Opioid Public Nuisance Claims

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- On April 17, the Ohio federal court overseeing over 2,700 opioid lawsuits brought by states, counties and municipalities against the pharmaceutical industry, created a new bellwether trial, Track 3. This new bellwether track is ordered to be limited to the legal theory of public nuisance. This order follows on the heels of court-ordered Track 2 bellwether trial moving forward in West Virginia federal court on the theory of public nuisance, and the Track 1B bellwether trial in Ohio against a handful of opioid retailers (including Walgreen Co., Wal-Mart Stores Inc., CVS Health Corp. and Rite-Aid Corp.) being voluntarily narrowed to theories...

