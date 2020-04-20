Houseparty Users Say Epic Games Shares Info With Facebook

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The increasingly popular group video chat app Houseparty routinely discloses users’ personal information without their permission to third parties, including Facebook, according to a class action filed Friday in California federal court. Houseparty owner Epic Games Inc., which develops video games like Fortnite, violated California privacy law by telling Facebook every time a Houseparty user opened the app, as well as giving up details about the user’s device of choice, according to the complaint filed by Heather Sweeney against Epic Games, as well as the app’s developer Life on Air Inc. Sharing that information allows Facebook and other third parties to...

