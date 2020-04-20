Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Mull Atty's Tribal Lending Scheme Conviction

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The nation’s highest court on Monday turned down an opportunity to weigh whether tribal immunity should have shielded a Delaware attorney from charges that he helped orchestrate a scheme to offer high-interest payday loans through Native American tribes.

Wheeler Neff, who was convicted on charges that he and a Philadelphia-area businessman worked with American Indian tribes to offer loans with interest rates topping 700%, had invited the justices to determine whether a trial judge had erroneously instructed jurors that tribal immunity didn’t extend to criminal prosecutions.

The high court did not comment on the case in issuing an order denying the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!