FleetCor Points To Board In Attempt To Nix Investor Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Business payments company FleetCor Technologies Inc. and some of its brass on Friday asked a Georgia federal judge to end allegations that the company misrepresented the causes of its revenue growth, saying that a shareholder had failed to show he didn't need to go to the company's board before bringing the suit. In a memo supporting the company’s April 17 motion to dismiss the lawsuit, FleetCor said that U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May should end Jerrell Whitten’s shareholder derivative suit because Whitten didn’t prove that it would have been futile to bring his contentions to the company’s nine-member board before...

