Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FleetCor Points To Board In Attempt To Nix Investor Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Business payments company FleetCor Technologies Inc. and some of its brass on Friday asked a Georgia federal judge to end allegations that the company misrepresented the causes of its revenue growth, saying that a shareholder had failed to show he didn't need to go to the company's board before bringing the suit.

In a memo supporting the company’s April 17 motion to dismiss the lawsuit, FleetCor said that U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May should end Jerrell Whitten’s shareholder derivative suit because Whitten didn’t prove that it would have been futile to bring his contentions to the company’s nine-member board before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!