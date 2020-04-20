Full FCC Votes To Approve Ligado's 5G Network Plan

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Communications Commission on Monday voted to let satellite provider Ligado Networks operate fifth-generation infrastructure in the so-called L-band, greenlighting a long-pending request to revamp spectrum dedicated exclusively to satellite traffic. The FCC took the step despite pushback from other corners of the federal government, including the U.S. Departments of Defense and Transportation, which said the spectrum reorganization could interfere with critical GPS functions. On Friday, the agencies reiterated their concerns about the FCC's course of action in a joint statement, saying the "departments rely on GPS each day ... to coordinate tactical national security operations, launch spacecraft, track...

