Ill. Firm Says Lion Air Attys Skirting Co-Counsel Fee Deal

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Chicago firm Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge has claimed in Illinois state court that two California attorneys breached their fee agreements by refusing to pay for its service as local counsel on nine now-settled Lion Air crash lawsuits. The firm, suing under the name HME Legal LLC, claimed Wednesday that attorneys Sanjiv Singh and Michael Indrajana unlawfully manipulated their clients into signing settlement distribution agreements that changed its compensation for acting as local counsel. The attorneys represented clients in litigation over the October 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 Crash. The firm claims the distribution agreements violate the attorneys' oral contingency agreements that...

