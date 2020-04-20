Golden State Warriors Move To Beat Ticket Seller's Firing Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Golden State Warriors have urged a California federal court to end a former ticket salesman's lawsuit alleging the NBA team discriminated against him due to his physical disabilities and fired him after he threatened to complain to the league, arguing he was actually fired due to his "erratic and insubordinate behavior." The NBA team said in a motion for summary judgment on Friday that it provided multiple accommodations to the salesman, including allowing him to have time off to recover from surgeries, but that his combative behavior had reached a point where other employees did not feel safe at work....

