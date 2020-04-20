Opioid Cos. Hold To Drug Data Pursuit In Chicago Case

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Drug companies in the city of Chicago's bellwether case over the opioid crisis urged an Illinois federal judge Friday not to reconsider an order forcing the city to turn over drug data, saying the information is critical for the companies' defenses. Johnson & Johnson, Teva and other drug companies said U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso shouldn't accede to the city's request that he rethink his 2017 order requiring the city to turn over information about opioid prescriptions. Specifically, the judge ordered Chicago to turn over the prescriptions that the city believes were written based on the companies' alleged misrepresentations about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS