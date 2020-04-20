Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Opioid Cos. Hold To Drug Data Pursuit In Chicago Case

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Drug companies in the city of Chicago's bellwether case over the opioid crisis urged an Illinois federal judge Friday not to reconsider an order forcing the city to turn over drug data, saying the information is critical for the companies' defenses.

Johnson & Johnson, Teva and other drug companies said U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso shouldn't accede to the city's request that he rethink his 2017 order requiring the city to turn over information about opioid prescriptions. Specifically, the judge ordered Chicago to turn over the prescriptions that the city believes were written based on the companies' alleged misrepresentations about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!