Ex-BigLaw Atty Asks Court To Sanction OneCoin Investors

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Convicted former BigLaw attorney Mark Scott urged a New York federal judge to sanction OneCoin Ltd. investors after they failed to meet several filing deadlines in their proposed class action accusing him and several others of assisting in a $4 billion global cryptocurrency scam. In a letter filed Sunday, Scott told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni that despite explaining the missed monthly status report deadlines in a filing last week, the shareholders should be punished up to and including dismissal of the case because their "herky-jerky" behavior in the case is depleting valuable court resources. Judge Caproni's recent warning to...

