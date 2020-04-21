Moving Cuban Ballplayers To US Isn't Illegal, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An ex-sports agent and a former baseball trainer pushed the Eleventh Circuit Tuesday to reverse their convictions for participating in a smuggling ring that brought more than a dozen Cuban ballplayers into the U.S., saying federal prosecutors failed to show they played a direct role in the players' entries or that those entries were even illegal. In oral arguments before the Eleventh Circuit, which were to be held in Miami but were done over the phone due to the coronavirus pandemic, counsel for defendants Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada argued that the government did not adequately prove a "bring to" element...

