Fox News Host Slams Harassment Suit As Plea For Attention

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Fox News commentator and professional wrestler George Murdoch on Monday tore into sexual harassment allegations from television personality Britany McHenry, calling her suit a “bogus” and “publicity-driven battle with Fox News” in a motion to dismiss filed in New York federal court. Murdoch, who goes by Tyrus, is accused of sending McHenry explicit text messages describing what he liked about her body and how he wanted to send her pictures of his genitalia. In her December suit, McHenry said that she complained about Murdoch to Fox News, but that the network turned a blind eye and retaliated against her. Murdoch said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS