Kirkland, Baker Steer $1B JV To Build Data Centers In Japan

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:28 AM EDT) -- Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to form a more than $1 billion joint venture with California-based data center operator Equinix that will develop and operate hyperscale data centers in Japan, the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement put together with help from Kirkland & Ellis and Baker McKenzie. The JV will be 80% owned by GIC, with the remaining 20% owned by Equinix, according to a statement. It will develop three initial hyperscale data center facilities, which use thousands of servers to allow for the processing of big data and cloud computing. The Equinix client base includes many of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS