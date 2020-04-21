Real Estate Co., Insurers Settle $1M Harvey Coverage Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based real estate company that sought more than $1 million from insurers for Hurricane Harvey damage has settled its suit for an undisclosed amount, according to Texas federal court filings. On Monday, real estate company Urban Meridian, insurance company AmRisc LLC and several underwriters — including syndicates of Lloyd's of London — notified a Texas federal judge about the settlement. The notice did not include a settlement amount, but said the parties are preparing the necessary documents to dismiss the case. The settlement announcement comes almost two months after U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr.’s February order sending the case...

