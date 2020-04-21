Ex-UCLA Soccer Coach To Plead Guilty In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT) -- The former men's soccer coach at UCLA caught up in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal will plead guilty to taking $200,000 in bribes from parents seeking to have their children admitted to the highly selective university, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, shown here in March 2019, will plead guilty to taking bribes from parents seeking to have their children admitted to the school, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. (Getty) Jorge Salcedo, 47, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering for his work with scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer to help Davina...

