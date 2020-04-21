Loestrin Buyers' Attys Seek $43M From Antitrust Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The legal team that helped direct buyers of birth control Loestrin snag a $120 million deal with drugmakers Warner Chilcott and Watson Pharmaceuticals over antitrust and fraud allegations is seeking just under $43 million of the pot to cover fees and expenses. Attorneys from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, Berger Montague and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP filed the request in Rhode Island federal court Monday, highlighting that they have advised drug wholesalers and other direct Loestrin purchasers out of pocket since the sprawling litigation got its start in 2013 "Class counsel respectfully submit that a fee...

