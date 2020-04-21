Investors Push For Labaton To Lead Spirit AeroSystems Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Spirit AeroSystems investors told an Oklahoma federal court Tuesday that Labaton Sucharow LLP should lead their proposed class action accusing the airplane parts maker of hiding knowledge that Boeing, its biggest customer, would be halting production of its 737 Max planes. After two institutional investors and an individual investor vied earlier this month for the lead plaintiff role and for their chosen counsel to serve as lead counsel for the proposed class, the three contenders agreed that Meitav Dash Provident Funds and Pension Ltd. and its attorneys at Labaton Sucharow should take the helm because Meitav has the largest known financial interest...

