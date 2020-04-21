Banks Kept Billions From Small Bond Traders, Suit Says

Law360, New York (April 21, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico woman hit 10 big banks including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo with an antitrust suit Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, claiming they conspired to hit small investors with higher buying prices and lower returns for corporate bonds, costing them billions of dollars. Isabel Litovich of San Juan, Puerto Rico, says in a class action suit that the megabanks, which all make markets for corporate debt, violated the Sherman Act beginning in 2006 by overcharging over-the-counter investors who trade bonds in so-called odd-lots. In bond trading, round lots are large increments divisible by $1 million favored by institutional...

