Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, Stonemark, Broward College

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has reached a deal to lease a planned 1 million-square-foot facility in University Park, Illinois, as well as a 748,300-square-foot property in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the deals. The Kenosha warehouse is located at 4306 120th Ave. and is owned by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. LLC, according to Crain’s, which said the address and developer of the University Park property could not be determined. A joint venture that includes Stonemark Management LLC has landed $24.5 million in financing for its recent purchase of a Lexington, South Carolina, apartment complex, Commercial Observer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS