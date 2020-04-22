Developer Says Investors OK'd Loans At Heart Of EB-5 Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A developer with ties to White House adviser Jared Kushner is looking to escape claims he ran a $100 million EB-5 investment scam, telling a Florida federal court that the investors agreed to the financial maneuvers they denounced as underhanded. Nicholas Mastroianni II said Tuesday that a proposed class of foreign investors were informed of financial issues with the Florida development they were funding under the EB-5 visa program and allowed Mastroianni to salvage the project by obtaining additional loans that would have first priority for repayment. Moreover, the investors attested to the legitimacy of Mastroianni's moves on their green card...

